Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Aurionpro Chess CM Madhesh shocks Georgian GM Tornidze

Aurionpro Chess: CM Madhesh shocks Georgian GM Tornidze

Updated on: 21 June,2025 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

GM Manuel Petrosyan clinically beat Alexei Fedorov, while GM Aleksej Aleksandrov held top seed Levan Pantsulaia to a draw

Aurionpro Chess: CM Madhesh shocks Georgian GM Tornidze

India’s CM Madhesh Kumar

Aurionpro Chess: CM Madhesh shocks Georgian GM Tornidze
Candidate Master Madhesh Kumar toppled experienced Georgian GM Sanikidze Tornidze, pulling off an upset win in the fourth round of the Aurionpro International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament on Friday.

GM Manuel Petrosyan clinically beat Alexei Fedorov, while GM Aleksej Aleksandrov held top seed Levan Pantsulaia to a draw.


Young Advik Amit Agrawal impressed by holding IM Alexander Slizhevsky to a draw under pressure.


After four rounds, eight players are on a perfect 4/4, heightening the race for the title. Madhesh also continued his dream run in the junior event, winning again to remain on 4/4 and lead the sub-junior standings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

