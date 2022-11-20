Australia tour, great chance to test ourselves: Harmanpreet

A 23-member Indian team left for Australia on Saturday for a five-match series beginning in Adelaide on November 26 as part of preparation for next year’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29

Pic credit- Harmanpreet Singh official Instagram handle

The upcoming tour of Australia is a good opportunity for the Indian men’s hockey team to reassess its strengths and weakness ahead of the FIH World Cup at home in January, said seasoned dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh.

A 23-member Indian team left for Australia on Saturday for a five-match series beginning in Adelaide on November 26 as part of preparation for next year’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Singh: FIH award will motivate me to work harder

“I think this is a great opportunity for us to test ourselves and the level we are at ahead of the World Cup. Australia is one of the top contenders for the title, and playing against them will definitely help us in the lead up to the tournament,” Harmanpreet, who will lead the side in Australia, said in a Hockey India release.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever