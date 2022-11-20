×
Breaking News
Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens at Joggers Park
The making of swachh Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Elderly woman loses Rs 3.14 cr
Shraddha Walkar murder case: CCTV captures Aftab Poonawalla walking with two bags
Mumbai: BMC loses over Rs 3,000 crore in FDs
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Australia tour great chance to test ourselves Harmanpreet

Australia tour, great chance to test ourselves: Harmanpreet

Updated on: 20 November,2022 09:29 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

A 23-member Indian team left for Australia on Saturday for a five-match series beginning in Adelaide on November 26 as part of preparation for next year’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29

Australia tour, great chance to test ourselves: Harmanpreet

Pic credit- Harmanpreet Singh official Instagram handle


The upcoming tour of Australia is a good opportunity for the Indian men’s hockey team to reassess its strengths and weakness ahead of the FIH World Cup at home in January, said seasoned dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh.


A 23-member Indian team left for Australia on Saturday for a five-match series beginning in Adelaide on November 26 as part of preparation for next year’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29. 



Also Read: Harmanpreet Singh: FIH award will motivate me to work harder


“I think this is a great opportunity for us to test ourselves and the level we are at ahead of the World Cup. Australia is one of the top contenders for the title, and playing against them will definitely help us in the lead up to the tournament,” Harmanpreet, who will lead the side in Australia, said in a Hockey India release.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hockey sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK