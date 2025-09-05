Breaking News
Masters athlete, cabbie Parag Patil overwhelmed by Mumbai’s generosity

Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Shankar | mailbag@mid-day.com

“A major part of the funds have come from some social welfare organisations while the rest have been from individual donors,” revealed Patil, adding that two families based in Canberra have reached out and offered to host him

Masters athlete, cabbie Parag Patil overwhelmed by Mumbai’s generosity

Parag Patil. Pic/Atul Kamble

The City of Dreams, Mumbai, has opened its heart and purse to help masters athlete Parag Patil achieve his dream of participating in the Australian Masters Games at Canberra from October 18-25.

After mid-day published Patil’s story on Wednesday (edition dated September 4), highlighting his accomplishments as a masters athlete who is struggling with funds for his next major competition, within 24 hours Patil received over R1,20,000.

“I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I’m totally overwhelmed. Thank you to all of the donors. Till yesterday, I had no idea of how I would arrange the funds for my trip, but today I’m relieved because my air fare and visa fees are covered here. Now I can focus on my training and winning the medals I have promised for India,” an emotional Patil told mid-day on Thursday.


“A major part of the funds have come from some social welfare organisations while the rest have been from individual donors,” revealed Patil, adding that two families based in Canberra have reached out and offered to host him.

Patil’s 18-day trip Down Under costs around R4 lakh (air fare and visa fees: R2 lakh, competition entry fee : Rs 17,000, food and stay: Rs 2 lakh). 

