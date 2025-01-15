Breaking News
Australian Open Rohan Bopanna crashes out of the opening round

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna crashes out of the opening round

Updated on: 15 January,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

The 14th-seeded Indo-Colombian pair began on a promising note but faltered in crucial moments, allowing the Spaniards to capitalize and secure victory

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

Former World No.1 Rohan Bopanna and his new Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos bowed out of the Australian Open men’s doubles event with an opening-round loss to Spanish duo Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Medvedev’s mindless Melbourne meltdown!


Bopanna and Barrientos went down 5-7, 6-7 (5). The 14th-seeded Indo-Colombian pair began on a promising note but faltered in crucial moments, allowing the Spaniards to capitalize and secure victory.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

