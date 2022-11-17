Australian Open: Shuttler Anwesha Gowda enters Rd Two

Gowda, 14, from Delhi beat Pitchaya Elysia Viravong 21-9, 21-11 in 21 minutes

Representation pic

Anwesha Gowda made a winning start to her women’s singles campaign to be the lone Indian survivor at the Australian Open Super 300 tournament on Wednesday.

Gowda, 14, from Delhi beat Pitchaya Elysia Viravong 21-9, 21-11 in 21 minutes.

Also read: Reel to real success!

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever