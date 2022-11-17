×
Australian Open: Shuttler Anwesha Gowda enters Rd Two

Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:49 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Top

Gowda, 14, from Delhi beat Pitchaya Elysia Viravong 21-9, 21-11 in 21 minutes

Australian Open: Shuttler Anwesha Gowda enters Rd Two

Representation pic


Anwesha Gowda made a winning start to her women’s singles campaign to be the lone Indian survivor at the Australian Open Super 300 tournament on Wednesday.


Gowda, 14, from Delhi beat Pitchaya Elysia Viravong 21-9, 21-11 in 21 minutes.



badminton sports news

