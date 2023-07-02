Breaking News
Avinash Sable to compete in 3000m steeplechase at Stockholm

Updated on: 02 July,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  Stockholm
The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist  has clocked a personal best time of 8:11.20, which is also the national record

Avinash Sable to compete in 3000m steeplechase at Stockholm
India’s top 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable will compete in his second Diamond League of the season at the Stockholm leg on Sunday, where he would look to better his own performance from last event. 


Sable, 28, had finished 10th, clocking a below-par 8:17.18 seconds, at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco on May 28 in his only 3000m steeplechase race of the year so far. 


The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist  has clocked a personal best time of 8:11.20, which is also the national record.


Also Read: National record holder Avinash Sable finishes 10th in 3000m steeplechase at Rabat Diamond League

athletics sports news International Sports News Sports Update

