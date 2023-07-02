The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist has clocked a personal best time of 8:11.20, which is also the national record

Avinash Sable

Listen to this article Avinash Sable to compete in 3000m steeplechase at Stockholm x 00:00

India’s top 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable will compete in his second Diamond League of the season at the Stockholm leg on Sunday, where he would look to better his own performance from last event.

Sable, 28, had finished 10th, clocking a below-par 8:17.18 seconds, at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco on May 28 in his only 3000m steeplechase race of the year so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist has clocked a personal best time of 8:11.20, which is also the national record.

Also Read: National record holder Avinash Sable finishes 10th in 3000m steeplechase at Rabat Diamond League

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever