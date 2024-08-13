Breaking News
Bach says 2024 Paris Oly was sensational

Bach says 2024 Paris Oly was 'sensational'

Updated on: 13 August,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

“These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish—or dare I say, Seine-sational Games,” Bach said in a speech at the closing ceremony, in a reference to the river which staged the opening ceremony

Bach says 2024 Paris Oly was ‘sensational’

Thomas Bach. Pic/AFP

Bach says 2024 Paris Oly was ‘sensational’
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Sunday the Paris Games had been “sensational”.


Also Read: Asthma didn’t stop Noah



“These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish—or dare I say, Seine-sational Games,” Bach said in a speech at the closing ceremony, in a reference to the river which staged the opening ceremony. 


