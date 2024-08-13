Breaking News
Updated on: 13 August,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Top

Despite fears of bronchitis and testing COVID-19 positive, American sprint ace Lyles pushed himself to win 200 metre bronze medal at Paris Olympics

USA’s bronze medalist Noah Lyles after competing in the men’s 200m final in Paris last Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Asthma didn't stop Noah
Asthma didn’t stop Noah Lyles from taking on the 200 metre at the Paris Olympics, even after testing positive for COVID-19. 


Despite fears of bronchitis and conflicting reports about his fever, Lyles won a bronze medal just two days after his positive test. He was concerned more about the virus’ severe symptoms than his temperature, which his coach Lance Brauman claimed rose to 102 degrees. 



“Anytime I’ve had COVID, it’s never been about the temperatures. It’s always been about the body aches, the chills, the headaches and the cold,” Lyles told The Associated Press on Sunday. He spoke during an interview about his new Visa campaign involving his mother, Keisha Caine Bishop, who narrated a 30-second reel with her son.


Lyles said his temperature reached no higher than 99 degrees. The only reason he would have pulled out is if the symptoms of bronchitis had become worse. 
“Then asthma joining in on that and making it even worst, that was our worst fear,” he said. “We were back in the medical bay underneath the track. Their biggest concern was me getting bronchitis because we didn’t want something to get infected and the asthma really starts to take form. We really had to jump on top of that.” 

Lyles added: “If that was the case, I probably would have had to get a trip to the hospital, for sure.”  During the Paris Olympics, Lyles, 27, has had a whirlwind experience. He became the world’s fastest man in the 100 metres before his decision to race in the 200. He faced some criticism about his participating in the race and possibly infecting others, but the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee had no issues with Lyles competing. 

Lyle has embraced becoming somewhat of an anti-hero. He’s used to hearing the criticism about him being overly confident, but he notes that many don’t understand his journey toward improving his self worth. 

Along with asthma, Lyles said he dealt with dyslexia, anxiety, depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. “Those are all prime bullying targets right there. I was getting bullied in school. It was very hard, and I was already not doing well because I’m not a traditional learner,” he said. 

