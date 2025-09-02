The Delhi edition will also mark tournament’s return to Asia after four years, with Tokyo in Japan hosting the 2022 edition

India will host the 30th edition of the tournament next year — only the second instance of the prestigious competition held in the country since 2009 when it was held in Hyderabad. “We assure that India will give nothing less than 100 per cent to uphold and carry forward the same standards of excellence and grandeur that Paris has showcased,” Mishra said.

India will carry forward the standards of “excellence and grandeur” that Paris has showcased when the country hosts the badminton World Championships next year in Delhi, BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said on Monday during the closing ceremony here.

