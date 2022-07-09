Badminton: HS Prannoy into semis; PV Sindhu knocked out in quarterfinals

Indian shuttler registers thrilling 25-23, 22-20 victory over Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama to enter Last 4; Sindhu loses to nemesis Tai Tzu Ying in quarters

HS Prannoy returns to Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama yesterday. Pics/AFP

A fighting HS Prannoy edged out Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama to progress to the semi-finals, but two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu couldn’t find a way to get past her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament here on Friday.

Prannoy, a former Top-10 player, continued his consistent run and weathered the storm against World No.14 Tsuneyama to emerge victorious 25-23, 22-20 in the 60-minute quarter-final clash, which ebbed and flowed throughout.



PV Sindhu during her match against Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying yesterday

One of the heroes of India’s monumental Thomas Cup win in May, Prannoy will face Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus, seeded 8th, in the Last 4. A week after being outwitted by Tai Tzu Ying at the Malaysia Open, seventh seed Sindhu once again fell short against the World No.2 Taiwanese, losing 13-21, 21-12, 12-21 in a 55-minute contest.

It was Sindhu’s 17th career defeat to the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, who has prevailed over the Indian in all their last seven meetings. The last time Sindhu had defeated Tzu Ying was en route to her 2019 World Championship gold in Basel, Switzerland.

