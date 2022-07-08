Tiana proud of her Asian junior squash bronze

Mumbai girl Parasrampuria coped well with challenges on the academics front too

Tiana Parasrampuria with her trophy in Thailand last month

City squash player Tiana Parasrampuria, a Class 10 student of Bombay Scottish, Mahim, considers winning a bronze medal at the Asian Juniors Squash Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, last month, special. The Matunga-based player said winning the Asian trials (April 11 to 16 in Chennai) 10 days before her ICSE board exams (April 25 to May 20) and then getting a bronze a couple of weeks after her last paper was not an easy task for her.

In the semi-finals, she lost to Japan's Akari Midorikawa 3-0 (11-2, 11-5, 11-9). En route her bronze, she stunned Malaysia No.1 and the tournament’s top seed Thanusa Uthrian 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-0) in the quarter-finals. Earlier, Tiana beat Sri Lanka’s Ramlila Wood in the first round 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-3) and Hong Kong’s 2nd seed Wong Hailey Shing Fei 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-9) in Round Two.

"The bronze that I won in Thailand remains special to me for two reasons. It was the first International tournament I played post Covid-19. It felt amazing playing a tournament after two years, representing my country and connecting with players on the circuit once again. Also, what makes it more sweet is the fact that I was able to juggle and strike a balance between studies and sport. I trained even during my exams and went for the Asian trials and emerged victorious. I am eagerly awaiting the results [ICSE exams]. While I was giving my tests on court and in the exam hall I cannot forget to thank my parents Aalekh and Neha for their support to let me do what I want," Tiana, who is now playing the Dutch Junior Open in Amsterdam.

When asked which was the toughest match at the Asian Junior Championships, Tiana, who won a bronze at the same event in the U-13 category in 2018, replied: "The toughest match was the quarter-finals where I beat top seed [Thanusa] Uthrian in straight sets," explained Tiana, who trains under Ritwik Bhattacharya at Squash Temple and Real Training (START) Academy at Kalote-Mokashi and under Manish Chavhan in Mumbai.