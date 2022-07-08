Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City to witness heavy rains today, IMD issues red alert
Entry to beaches will be restricted on heavy rainfall warning days after 10 am'
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena battle spills over to local polls
Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe reportedly shot during campaign speech
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Priyaan Thakker picks up silver at German Jr Open squash

Priyaan Thakker picks up silver at German Jr Open squash

Updated on: 08 July,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

In the summit clash, he lost to Belgium’s Maddox Moxham 2-11, 8-11, 3-11. In the semi-final, Thakker had rallied  from 1-2 down to beat USA’s Colten Mclaughlin 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 12-10, 11-6

Priyaan Thakker picks up silver at German Jr Open squash

Priyaan Thakker


Mumbai lad Priyaan Thakker bagged a silver medal at the German Junior Open Squash tournament at Hamburg recently.

Also Read: Virat Kohli trying to play the ball too early: Sunil Gavaskar




In the summit clash, he lost to Belgium’s Maddox Moxham 2-11, 8-11, 3-11. In the semi-final, Thakker had rallied  from 1-2 down to beat USA’s Colten Mclaughlin 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 12-10, 11-6.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

squash sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK