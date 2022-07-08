Priyaan Thakker picks up silver at German Jr Open squash

In the summit clash, he lost to Belgium’s Maddox Moxham 2-11, 8-11, 3-11. In the semi-final, Thakker had rallied from 1-2 down to beat USA’s Colten Mclaughlin 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 12-10, 11-6

Priyaan Thakker

Mumbai lad Priyaan Thakker bagged a silver medal at the German Junior Open Squash tournament at Hamburg recently.

