Badminton: Parupalli Kashyap, Tanisha Crasto bow out in Taipei Open

Updated on: 23 July,2022 09:16 AM IST  |  Taipei
Third seed Kashyap’s impressive run ended with a 12-21, 21-12, 17-21 loss to Soong Joo Ven. Tanisha also had a disappointing day as she suffered defeats in both the mixed and women’s doubles competition

Representative Image


Indian campaign ended at the Taipei Open badminton tournament after Parupalli Kashyap and Tanisha Crasto suffered narrow defeats in the quarter-finals of the singles and doubles competitions respectively, here on Friday.

Third seed Kashyap’s impressive run ended with a 12-21, 21-12, 17-21 loss to Soong Joo Ven of Malaysia in a 55-minute match of the Super 300 tournament.

Tanisha also had a disappointing day as she suffered defeats in both the mixed and women’s doubles competition.


Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar, seeded sixth, lost 19-21, 12-21 to Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei in the mixed doubles match that lasted 32 minutes.

The 19-year-old Dubai-born Tanisha then produced a gallant fight with her women’s doubles partner Shruti Mishra but couldn’t go past Hong Kong’s sixth seeds Ng Tsz Yau and Tsang Hiu Yan, losing 16-21, 22-20 18-21 in just over an hour.

