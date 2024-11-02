Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bagnaia pips rival Martin at practice

Bagnaia pips rival Martin at practice

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Sepang
AFP |

Top

Spain’s Martin is 17 points ahead of Italian defending champion Bagnaia in the title fight, with just one race weekend left after Malaysia

Bagnaia pips rival Martin at practice

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia at Sepang yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Bagnaia pips rival Martin at practice
x
00:00

Francesco Bagnaia went fastest in Friday practice for the potentially decisive Malaysian MotoGP, with title rival Jorge Martin second as he crashed out.


Spain’s Martin is 17 points ahead of Italian defending champion Bagnaia in the title fight, with just one race weekend left after Malaysia. Pramac Ducati’s Martin can mathematically clinch his first world crown this weekend, with a sprint race on Saturday and a GP on Sunday, but the day belonged to Bagnaia. 


The Ducati ace was fastest in morning practice and trumped his rival in the afternoon too, clocking 1min 57.679sec... 0.050sec ahead of Martin, who went down with just under three minutes left in the session, skidding off his bike. He was unhurt.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

motor sports sports International Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK