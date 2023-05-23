Breaking News
Baitha, Urwashi top seeds for NSCI squash

Updated on: 23 May,2023 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
While Baitha is ranked No. 6 in the country, Joshi is India No. 3. The event will be held under the aegis of SRAM and SRFI. It will also see competition for boys and girls in the age groups of U-11, 13, 15, 17 and 19

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Maharashtra’s Rahul Baitha and Urwashi Joshi have been given pride of place among the men and women in the Cello NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament, which will be hosted by NSCI at their glass backed squash courts from May 26 to 30. While Baitha is ranked No. 6 in the country, Joshi is India No. 3. The event will be held under the aegis of SRAM and SRFI. It will also see competition for boys and girls in the age groups of U-11, 13, 15, 17 and 19.





