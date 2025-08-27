World No. 2, Carlos Alcaraz, strolled in for his first-round match at the US Open against Reilly Opelka sporting a funky, new hairstyle that drew a variety of opinions from fans and colleagues alike, not least from close friend Frances Tiafoe — the American World No. 17 — who simply termed the Spaniard’s buzzcut as ‘horrendous'

World No. 2, Carlos Alcaraz, strolled in for his first-round match at the US Open against Reilly Opelka sporting a funky, new hairstyle that drew a variety of opinions from fans and colleagues alike, not least from close friend Frances Tiafoe — the American World No. 17 — who simply termed the Spaniard’s buzzcut as ‘horrendous.’

“From a guy, who gets haircuts week in, week out, and prides myself on good haircuts, it’s horrendous,” said an Tiafoe told tennischannel.com, while explaining his surprised reaction to Alcaraz’s haircut when the two met in the gym following their respective matches on Monday. “It’s definitely terrible [but] he’s my guy though. It’s funny. I looked at him and I was like, ‘I guess you’re more aerodynamic now’,” the American added with a smirk. Alcaraz revealed after his match that he did not intend to cut his hair this short.

“I felt like my hair was really long already, and before the tournament, I wanted to get a haircut. But, my brother misunderstood and went with the machine [and messed it up]. The only way to fix it was to just shave it off,” said the Spaniard. Despite sporting a new hairdo, Alcaraz’s performance on court was much the same as it has been in the past — top quality. He took down his USA’s Opelka in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. He will face Italy’s Matteo Belluci in Round Two on Wednesday.

