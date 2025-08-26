The five-time Grand Slam champion’s dramatic haircut has sparked a wave of reactions, with many on social media struggling to recognise the 22-year-old. A now-viral video from the US Open dressing room shows Frances Tiafoe reacting with visible shock upon seeing Alcaraz’s new look

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz made headlines both for his performance and appearance as he opened his US Open 2025 campaign with a straight-sets victory over American Reilly Opelka. Sporting a sharp buzz cut that made his slightly resemble football great David Bekham, Alcaraz powered through his first-round match, defeating the big-serving American 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 at Flushing Meadows.

😳 Carlos Alcaraz’s new haircut for the 2025 US Open pic.twitter.com/uREVHkCdlc — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 25, 2025

The five-time Grand Slam champion’s dramatic haircut has sparked a wave of reactions, with many on social media struggling to recognise the 22-year-old. The change in appearance has not only caught fans off guard but also surprised fellow players. A now-viral video from the US Open dressing room shows Frances Tiafoe reacting with visible shock upon seeing Alcaraz’s new look. The American’s exaggerated expression quickly became a hit online.

Frances Tiafoe’s reaction to Carlos Alcaraz’s new haircut at the U.S. Open



He can’t stop staring at his head.



😭😭😭😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/PXtX1RqJq4 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025

Tiafoe, never one to shy away from playful banter, didn’t hold back when asked about the haircut during a press interaction ahead of Alcaraz’s opening match.

"It's horrible. It's definitely terrible," Tiafoe said, laughing. "I looked at him and I thought he looked aerodynamic. I don't know who told him to do that, but it is terrible."

Despite the light-hearted jabs from his friend, Alcaraz seemed unaffected as he delivered a composed and clinical performance against Opelka. The Spaniard’s agility and shot-making were on full display as he countered Opelka’s booming serves with precision and patience. The straight-sets win sets the tone for what Alcaraz hopes will be another deep run in New York.

Alcaraz gives a nod to @McIlroyRory! pic.twitter.com/zpKVQXn2cY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2025

Alcaraz is chasing his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam overall. With this victory, he remains firmly in the race for the World No. 1 ranking. Should he equal or outperform current rival Jannik Sinner during the fortnight, Alcaraz will return to the top of the ATP ladder.

The 2025 season has already been impressive for the Spaniard, who leads the ATP Win/Loss Index with 55 victories and six titles, including a recent triumph at the Cincinnati Open last week, which was his first at the prestigious Masters 1000 event.

Alcaraz will next face Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in the second round. He will be eager to avoid a repeat of last year’s surprising early exit, when he crashed out in the second round to Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.