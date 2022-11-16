Bangkok to host BWF World Tour Finals due to COVID

The BWF said it decided to relocate the tournament following consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) “due to the various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation”

China will no longer host the season-ending Badminton World Tour Finals in December because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport’s governing body said on Tuesday. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had planned to host the flagship $1.5 million event in Guangzhou between December 14 and 18, but the event will now take place in Bangkok, Thailand, the previous week.

The BWF said it decided to relocate the tournament following consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) “due to the various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation.”

