Bangkok to host BWF World Tour Finals due to COVID

Updated on: 16 November,2022 08:17 AM IST  |  Beijing
AFP |

Top

The BWF said it decided to relocate the tournament following consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) “due to the various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation”

Representational images. Pic/iStock


China will no longer host the season-ending Badminton World Tour Finals in December because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport’s governing body said on Tuesday. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had planned to host the flagship $1.5 million event in Guangzhou between December 14 and 18, but the event will now take place in Bangkok, Thailand, the previous week. 


The BWF said it decided to relocate the tournament following consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) “due to the various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation.”



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

