Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bartoli wants Raducanu to take tips from Sharapova

Updated on: 10 July,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Bartoli wants Raducanu to take tips from Sharapova

Maria Sharapova, Emma Raducanu and Marion Bartoli


Marion Bartoli, who won Wimbledon in 2013, has urged Brit teen tennis star Emma Raducanu to have a chat with Maria Sharapova on how to strike a balance between on-court and off-court activities. 

Raducanu, 19, has multi-million sponsorship deals with nine firms, but a dip in performance this year has attracted a lot of criticism.




According to The Sun, Bartoli wants Raducanu’s agent Max Eisenbud, who has the experience of making the Russian a megastar after she won Wimbledon in 2004, to get Sharapova to advise Raducanu. 


“Maria was on the front covers of all the magazines and she had a lot of major deals. She [Emma] should probably get some advice from Maria, who has been able to do it. I don’t know exactly how many millions of dollars Emma has been able to sign but looking at the big picture, it looks sort of similar. 

“And Maria was able to handle it perfectly. Obviously, Max was Maria’s agent for so long. I mean when you look at the top players, they are constantly looking for advice, tips from people to help them,” said Bartoli.

