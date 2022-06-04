Breaking News
Barty pens Little Ash series of books for kids above five

Updated on: 04 June,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Former World No.1 Australian tennis star Ashleighw  Barty has written a series of books named, Little Ash for kids above the age of five. Barty’s books will be out in July.

She Instagrammed the above picture on Thursday  and wrote: “I’ve been working on something special that I’m excited to share with you! Coming in July, Little Ash is a series of books for young readers aged five and up. Reading to my nieces and nephew is something I love to do, and seeing their little faces light up when we read a book they love is magic. 




“With First Nations writer Jasmin McGaughey and illustrator Jade Goodwin, I’ve created Little Ash to be fun and relatable for all kids. Supporting kids’ education is something I’m passionate about and if I can help encourage new readers that will make me very happy.”


