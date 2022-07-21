Baseball star Alex Rodriguez happy as his ex Jennifer Lopez

“He’s happy for her [JLo] and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with. He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on,” a source told Us Weekly

Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez; (right) Alex Rodriguez

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez is reportedly happy for Jennifer Lopez, 52, who got married to Ben Affleck, 49, last weekend.

Rodriguez, 46, and JLo, who were engaged, started dating in 2017 and split in 2021. After ending her relationship with A-Rod, JLo rekindled romance with Affleck, with whom she was engaged from 2002 to 2004. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is rumoured to be dating model Kathryne Padgett.

“He’s happy for her [JLo] and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with. He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on,” a source told Us Weekly.

The source explained that A-Rod wants the best for his former fiancee. “His relationship [with JLo] ended a while ago—he’s made peace with how things ended. He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best,” said the source.