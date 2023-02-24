Bengaluru Open: Nagal goes down fighting

The Indian camp, however, had something to cheer about as their doubles pairing of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Prashanth reached the semi-finals, overcoming Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe and Australia’s Akira Santillan 3-6, 6-4, 12-10 at the KSLTA Stadium

India's Sumit Nagal plays a shot against Australia's Max Purcell during the Bengaluru Open 2023 tennis tornament at KSLTA Stadium, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Sumit Nagal gave a tough fight before going down to Australia’s Max Purcell 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinal of the Bengaluru Open on Thursday.

Also Read: Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

The Indian camp, however, had something to cheer about as their doubles pairing of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Prashanth reached the semi-finals, overcoming Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe and Australia’s Akira Santillan 3-6, 6-4, 12-10 at the KSLTA Stadium. Nagal had to fight through a tough three-setter against Nam Hoang Ly of Vietnam in the previous round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever