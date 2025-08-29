Bhambri has teamed up with New Zealand’s Michael Venus, while Bopanna, India’s number two doubles player, has joined forces with Monaco’s Romain Arneodo

Yuki Bhambri, India’s number one doubles player, and veteran Rohan Bopanna will lead the country’s challenge at the US Open , season’s last Grand Slam.

Bhambri has teamed up with New Zealand’s Michael Venus, while Bopanna, India’s number two doubles player, has joined forces with Monaco’s Romain Arneodo.

Bhambri and Venus, seeded 14th, are facing solid singles players in Marcos Giron and Learner Tien, who have joined as a team.

Bopanna and Arneodo open their campaign against US duo Robert Cash and JJ Tracy. Arjun Kadhe is paired with Ecuador’s Diego Hidalgo and will face second seeds Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and Mate Pavic(Croatia).

