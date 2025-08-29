Breaking News
US Open: Bhambri, Bopanna to lead India’s doubles challenge

Updated on: 29 August,2025 08:57 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Bhambri has teamed up with New Zealand’s Michael Venus, while Bopanna, India’s number two doubles player, has joined forces with Monaco’s Romain Arneodo

Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna

Yuki Bhambri, India’s number one doubles player, and veteran Rohan Bopanna will lead the country’s challenge at the US Open, season’s last Grand Slam.

Bhambri has teamed up with New Zealand's Michael Venus, while Bopanna, India's number two doubles player, has joined forces with Monaco's Romain Arneodo.

Bhambri has teamed up with New Zealand’s Michael Venus, while Bopanna, India’s number two doubles player, has joined forces with Monaco’s Romain Arneodo.
Bhambri and Venus, seeded 14th, are facing solid singles players in Marcos Giron and Learner Tien, who have joined as a team.



Bopanna and Arneodo open their campaign against US duo Robert Cash and JJ Tracy. Arjun Kadhe is paired with Ecuador’s Diego Hidalgo and will face second seeds Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and Mate Pavic(Croatia).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

