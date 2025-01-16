Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Meerut hospital director, five others booked for removing woman's kidney
Nagpur Railway Station marks 100 years of service
Unidentified man's body found in Mahim creek, murder suspected
Set up panel to consider phasing out petrol, diesel vehicles: HC to govt
No water supply in parts of Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bhambri Olivetti pair ousted in first round

Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted in first round

Updated on: 16 January,2025 06:51 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

The Indo-French duo, struggling with errors, fell 2-6, 6-7 in the men’s doubles match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes. Bhambri and Olivetti failed to convert any of their three break points

Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted in first round

Yuki Bhambri. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted in first round
x
00:00

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti bowed out of the Australian Open after a straight-sets loss to local wildcards Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton in the opening round here on Wednesday.


The Indo-French duo, struggling with errors, fell 2-6, 6-7 in the men’s doubles match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes. Bhambri and Olivetti failed to convert any of their three break points.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australian open yuki bhambri tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK