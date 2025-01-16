Bhambri-Olivetti pair ousted in first round

The Indo-French duo, struggling with errors, fell 2-6, 6-7 in the men’s doubles match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes. Bhambri and Olivetti failed to convert any of their three break points

Yuki Bhambri. Pic/AFP

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti bowed out of the Australian Open after a straight-sets loss to local wildcards Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton in the opening round here on Wednesday.

The Indo-French duo, struggling with errors, fell 2-6, 6-7 in the men’s doubles match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes. Bhambri and Olivetti failed to convert any of their three break points.

