Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bopanna Dodig Suffer shock loss in Round 1

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Beijing
PTI |

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig suffered a shock loss to the pair of Francisco Cerundolo and Nicolas Jarry in a first round match of the China Open ATP 500 tournament here on Saturday.


The second-seeded Indo-Croatian pair lost 5-7, 6-7 to the unseeded Cerundolo (Argentina) and Jarry (Chile) duo in the round of 16 match that lasted one hour 31 minutes. Bopanna’s regular partner Matthew Ebden of Australia chose not to participate in the ATP 500 event.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


