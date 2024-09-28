Bopanna-Dodig Suffer shock loss in Round 1

The second-seeded Indo-Croatian pair lost 5-7, 6-7 to the unseeded Cerundolo (Argentina) and Jarry (Chile) duo in the round of 16 match that lasted one hour 31 minutes. Bopanna’s regular partner Matthew Ebden of Australia chose not to participate in the ATP 500 event

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig suffered a shock loss to the pair of Francisco Cerundolo and Nicolas Jarry in a first round match of the China Open ATP 500 tournament here on Saturday.

The second-seeded Indo-Croatian pair lost 5-7, 6-7 to the unseeded Cerundolo (Argentina) and Jarry (Chile) duo in the round of 16 match that lasted one hour 31 minutes. Bopanna’s regular partner Matthew Ebden of Australia chose not to participate in the ATP 500 event.

