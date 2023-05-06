Bopanna-Ebden roar into Madrid Open final

Bopanna, 43, and Ebden, 35, defeated eighth seeds Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin 5-7, 7-6(3), 10-4 to reach their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season

Rohan Bopanna with Matthew Ebden

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden came back from a set down to beat Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin and reach the men’s doubles final at the Madrid Open here.

Bopanna, 43, and Ebden, 35, defeated eighth seeds Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin 5-7, 7-6(3), 10-4 to reach their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season.

The Indo-Australian pair, seeded seventh, won four of the seven return points in the tie breaker here on Thursday.

The two will now take on the unseeded Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the final on Saturday. Khachanov and Rublev defeated reigning French Open champions Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-4, 6-4.

