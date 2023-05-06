Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bopanna Ebden roar into Madrid Open final

Bopanna-Ebden roar into Madrid Open final

Updated on: 06 May,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  Madrid
PTI |

Top

Bopanna, 43, and Ebden, 35, defeated eighth seeds Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin 5-7, 7-6(3), 10-4 to reach their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season

Bopanna-Ebden roar into Madrid Open final

Rohan Bopanna with Matthew Ebden

Listen to this article
Bopanna-Ebden roar into Madrid Open final
x
00:00

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden came back from a set down to beat Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin and reach the men’s doubles final at the Madrid Open here.


Bopanna, 43, and Ebden, 35, defeated eighth seeds Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin 5-7, 7-6(3), 10-4 to reach their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season. 



Also Read: Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek reach Madrid Open semifinals


The Indo-Australian pair, seeded seventh, won four of the seven return points in the tie breaker here on Thursday.

The two will now take on the unseeded Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the final on Saturday. Khachanov and Rublev defeated reigning French Open champions Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-4, 6-4.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rohan bopanna tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK