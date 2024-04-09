‘Bopanna is devoted, dedicated’

“Tennis teaches us so many wonderful things. Experience wins and that is where I have got it,” Bopanna told Djokovic in a video posted by ATP

For Rohan Bopanna, experience counts a lot while unflinching dedication towards the game is paramount for Serbian great Novak Djokovic to be successful on the challenging ATP Tour as the two oldest World No. 1s in singles and doubles formats engaged in a fun chat at Monte Carlo Masters.

Bopanna, at the age 44, was already oldest player to hold No. 1 rank in the world in the doubles and 36-year-old Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer to become the oldest No. 1 in the latest singles rankings chart. The ATP Tour brought the World No. 1s for a short conversation asthey prepared for the prestigious tournament.

The Serbian responded by saying it is not just all about experience. “I would say experience, but also still being dedicated and devoted to the game every single day.

I see him [Bopanna] in the gym for countless hours and also more hours with the physio, bit more than before [laughs] but it is amazing to share the tour with you for so many years.

“What an incredible moment to be oldest No. 1s in singles and doubles. It is great for Serbian and Indian tennis,” said Djokovic.

