Both Indian hockey teams lose in FIH Pro League; Netherlands, Argentina emerge as champions

The Indian men lost 1-2 to The Netherlands while the women were beaten 2-3 by Argentina

Action from yesterday’s India v Argentina women’s FIH Pro League tie

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams suffered losses on Sunday in the second game of their FIH Pro League double header against The Netherlands and Argentina respectively.



The results ensured The Netherlands and Argentina topped the league to emerge champions. The Netherlands finished with 36 points while the Argentine women finished with 42 points to seal their respective titles.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra gives fitness update after fall at Kuortane Games

The Indian men lost 1-2 to The Netherlands while the women were beaten 2-3 by Argentina. Abhishek scored the opening goal for India before Guus Jansen and Jorrit Croon netted one each to help the Dutch win the contest.

In the women’s match, Argentina got their goals through Delfine Thome, Eugenia Trinchinetti and Agustina Gorzelany, while India reduced the margin through Salima Tete and Deep Grace Ekka. A day earlier the Indian men had lost 1-4 via shootout to The Netherlands while the women had beaten Argentina 2-1 via the shootout.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever