Neeraj Chopra gives fitness update after fall at Kuortane Games

Neeraj Chopra during the Kuortane Games in Finland. Pic/PTI

Allaying fears of any injury during the Kuortane Games in Finland where he claimed his first win of the year, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said he is looking forward to starting his Diamond League season in Stockholm on June 30.

Nasty fall

Chopra, 24, slipped after his third attempt in Kuortane on Saturday. The conditions were treacherous for a javelin throw competition with a wet and slippery run-up due to rains. He lost his balance after releasing the spear in his third attempt and had a nasty fall with his left shoulder hitting the turf.

Chopra won the competition with his opening throw—his lone legal attempt—of 86.69m. He took only three attempts, just like second and third-place finishers—Trinidad and Tobago’s 2012 Olympics champion Keshorn Walcott (86.64m) and reigning world champion Anderson Peters (84.75m) of Grenada. “Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane,” Chopra wrote in an Instagram post. “I am feeling good and looking forward to starting my Diamond League season at @bauhausgalan [Stockholm Diamond League] on the 30th.”

His throw was not as big as the 89.30m effort while finishing second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday but the win will surely boost his confidence ahead of the Stockholm Diamond League.

‘All is well’

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) tweeted: “News from Kuortane: All well with @Neeraj_chopra1 after that bad slip on his third attempt. Nothing to worry. Well done #NeerajChopra, congrats for one more top class performance.”

