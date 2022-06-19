Neeraj Chopra lauded by Anurag Thakur, Harbhajan Singh for clinching gold at Kuortane Games

Chopra's victory was no easy feat. The incessant rain in Finland made for very challenging and tricky conditions. However, Chopra's gold clinching throw was also his first try of the tournament

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal with his throw of 86.69 metres at the Kuortane Games 2022. Pic/ PTI

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra continues to make the nation proud. His most recent triumph came at the 2022 Kuortane Ganes in Finland, where Chopra added another gold medal to his tally with a 86.69m throw.

For his amazing achievement, Chopra was lauded with praise from not just Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, but also from former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

The former's Tweet read, "Gold for Neeraj! He’s done it again, what an incredible champion! Best throw of 86.69m in his 1st attempt at the #KuortaneGames2022. Neeraj Chopra clinches the top spot and goes on to win his 1st medal of the season. BRILLIANT."

Gold for Neeraj !



He’s done it again, what an incredible champion !



• Best throw of 86.69m in his 1st attempt at the #KuortaneGames2022 @Neeraj_chopra1 clinches the top spot and goes on to win his 1st ð¥of the season



BRILLIANT ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/cxyrAsW7x7 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 18, 2022

While Harbhajan Tweeted, "Another day, another Gold! Well done champ Neeraj Chopra on the gold at Kuortane Games."

Another day, another gold!

Well done champ @Neeraj_chopra1 on the gold at #KuortaneGames — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 18, 2022

Chopra's victory was no easy feat. The incessant rain in Finland made for very challenging and tricky conditions. However, Chopra's gold clinching throw was also his first try of the tournament. His second throw was deemed to be a foul, while he bore a nasty slip in his third attempt. He subsequently skipped the last two attempts.

Also Read: Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bows out in quarters

Neeraj's next shot at clinching more silverware will be at the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30th.

(With inputs from ANI)