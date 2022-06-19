Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bows out in quarters

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 June,2022 08:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
It was a disappointing result for the Indian, who had started his campaign here with a stunning 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10 win over World No.6 and reigning European champion Darko Jorgic of Slovenia

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran


Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran suffered a straight game loss to Chinese Taipei’s Chuang Chih-Yuan in the quarter-finals to crash out of the men’s singles event of the WTT Contender in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday.

Sathiyan, World No.34 in Table Tennis, lost 7-11, 9-11, 5-11 against the World No. 18 Chih-Yuan. It was a disappointing result for the Indian, who had started his campaign here with a stunning 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10 win over World No.6 and reigning European champion Darko Jorgic of Slovenia.


Sathiyan then defeated 16-year-old Chen Yuanyu of China 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 to advance to the quarter-finals.

