Golfer Phil Mickelson apologises to hurt fan

Updated on: 19 June,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Brookline (USA)
That’s how things went for the six-time US Open runner-up at The Country Club this week: a series of apologies, interrupted by a whole lot of bad golf shots

Phil Mickelson


Phil Mickelson’s tee shot on No. 3 landed in the rough to the right, and when he arrived at his ball he saw a man sitting on the ground, holding an icepack to his right temple, with medical staff gathered around.

Mickelson went over and gave the man a glove and apologised. One problem: It was Sam Horsfield’s shot from the neighboring sixth hole that hit him. “It’s just instinct,” Mickelson said, drawing laughter from the gallery. “I would normally think it’s me.”




Also Read: Golf sensation Paige Spiranac honoured to be named Sexiest Woman Alive


That’s how things went for the golfer who is a six-time US Open runner-up at The Country Club this week: a series of apologies, interrupted by a whole lot of bad golf shots.

“Wish I had played better,” Mickelson, who declined to talk to reporters, said in a transcript that was distributed by the USGA on Friday after he followed a first-round 78 with a 3-over 73 to finish 11 over and miss the cut at plus-3.

