Golfer Phil Mickelson apologises to hurt fan

That’s how things went for the six-time US Open runner-up at The Country Club this week: a series of apologies, interrupted by a whole lot of bad golf shots

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson’s tee shot on No. 3 landed in the rough to the right, and when he arrived at his ball he saw a man sitting on the ground, holding an icepack to his right temple, with medical staff gathered around.

Mickelson went over and gave the man a glove and apologised. One problem: It was Sam Horsfield’s shot from the neighboring sixth hole that hit him. “It’s just instinct,” Mickelson said, drawing laughter from the gallery. “I would normally think it’s me.”

That’s how things went for the golfer who is a six-time US Open runner-up at The Country Club this week: a series of apologies, interrupted by a whole lot of bad golf shots.

“Wish I had played better,” Mickelson, who declined to talk to reporters, said in a transcript that was distributed by the USGA on Friday after he followed a first-round 78 with a 3-over 73 to finish 11 over and miss the cut at plus-3.

