Updated on: 18 June,2022 08:55 AM IST  |  USA
Hadwin birdied five of the last six holes on the front nine to seize the lead and held on over the back nine with one birdie, one bogey and seven pars

Golf: Canada’s Adam Hadwin takes lead at US Open

Representative Image


Canada’s Adam Hadwin fired a four-under par 66 to seize a one-stroke lead late in Thursday’s first round of the US Open

Hadwin birdied five of the last six holes on the front nine to seize the lead and held on over the back nine with one birdie, one bogey and seven pars.




Hadwin missed a six-foot par putt to bogey the third hole, then birdied five of the next six, dropping his approaches between two and four feet on all but the par-3 sixth and making each short birdie opportunity to grab the outright lead at 4-under.

He stayed in front with a clutch five-foot par putt at the 10th and answered a bogey at the 12th with a birdie at 13 then parred in.

