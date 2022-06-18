Golden State star Stephen Curry named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2022 08:59 AM IST  |  Boston
Curry, a two-time regular-season MVP, captured his fourth title, but it marked the first time in seven Finals appearances that he captured one of the few accolades previously missing from his resume

Stephen Curry


Golden State star Stephen Curry was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals on Thursday after leading the Warriors to a 4-2 triumph over the Boston Celtics in the championship series.

Curry, a two-time regular-season MVP, captured his fourth title, but it marked the first time in seven Finals appearances that he captured one of the few accolades previously missing from his resume.




“This one is different, for sure,” Curry said after the Warriors polished off the Celtics 103-90 for a 4-2 victory in the championship series.

