Boxer Kalaivani Srinivasan storms into final of Elorda Cup

Kalaivani demonstrated excellent skills against Uzbekistan’s Farzona Fozilova in the women’s 48kg semi-final. The Chennai-born boxer’s powerful blows and persistent attack didn’t allow her opponent any opportunity to settle down as she comfortably won by unanimous decision in the end

Indian boxer Kalaivani Srinivasan stormed into the final with a dominating victory, while Kuldeep Kumar progressed to the semi-finals of the Elorda Cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

