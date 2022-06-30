'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda wishes boxing legend Mike Tyson on 56th birthday

The actor shared a video with the boxing legend and wrote- "Happy Birthday @miketyson. I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson are teaming up for the film 'Liger', also starring Ananya Panday and releasing on August 25 this year. The boxing legend turns 56 today and Vijay wished him with a video on Instagram.

The actor shared a video with the boxing legend and wrote- "Happy Birthday @miketyson. I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life."

Tyson has finished dubbing for the pan India movie 'Liger', which features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Mike Tyson's acting portions were shot in the US. 'Liger' is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and will release on August 25 this year. It was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but was postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

