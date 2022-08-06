Boxer Tokas in semis; assured of medal at CWG 2022

Later, Rohit Tokas, who turned 29 on August 1, notched up a dominating 5-0 win over Xavier Mata’afa-Ikinofo of Niue to also progress to the last four stage and assure of the seventh medal for India from the ring

India's Rohit Tokas. Photo/PTI

Two new stars emerged here on Thursday as debutants Sagar Ahlawat and Jasmine Lamboriya joined the seasoned Amit Panghal as India confirmed seven medals in boxing.

