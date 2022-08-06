Breaking News
Updated on: 06 August,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Later, Rohit Tokas, who turned 29 on August 1, notched up a dominating 5-0 win over Xavier Mata’afa-Ikinofo of Niue to also progress to the last four stage and assure of the seventh medal for India from the ring

Boxer Tokas in semis; assured of medal at CWG 2022

India's Rohit Tokas. Photo/PTI


Two new stars emerged here on Thursday as debutants Sagar Ahlawat and Jasmine Lamboriya joined the seasoned Amit Panghal as India confirmed seven medals in boxing.

Later, Rohit Tokas, who turned 29 on August 1, notched up a dominating 5-0 win over Xavier Mata’afa-Ikinofo of Niue to also progress to the last four stage and assure of the seventh medal for India from the ring.

