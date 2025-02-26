Boxer Vijender calls for ‘fresh, fair’ elections

We need to conduct fresh and fair elections ASAP to build a strong federation.

Olympic medal-winning boxer, Vijender Singh, has called for “fresh and fair” elections in the crisis-ridden Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

“We need to conduct fresh and fair elections ASAP to build a strong federation. I would like to stand for the elections, whenever they happen. If there is an opportunity for me to make a change, I will give it my best,” the pugilist said.

