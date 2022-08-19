Boxer Vitali Klitschko splits from wife Natalia

Natalia, who is half German, half Ukrainian, is living in Germany for years, while the former boxer is busy serving his countrymen. He joined the Ukrainian reserve army since Russia’s invasion in February

Vitali Klitscko and Natalia

Heavyweight boxing great Vitali Klitscko, 51, has split from wife Natalia, 48, and they are now living in different countries. Klitscko, who is mayor of Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has officially filed for a divorce.

Natalia, who is half German, half Ukrainian, is living in Germany for years, while the former boxer is busy serving his countrymen. He joined the Ukrainian reserve army since Russia’s invasion in February.

Klitscko said Natalia and him still share a very good relationship. He told German tabloid, Bild: “We filed for divorce together because we have been living apart for years and now want to make it official. We have a very good relationship and respect each other, but we’ve been living separately in different cities for a long time.”

They have three kids—Yegor-Daniel, 22, Elizabeth-Victoria, 19 and Max, 16.

