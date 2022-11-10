Brady, Bundchen’s kids will have full access to both parents after divorce

Brady, who has Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, nine, with Bundchen, parted ways this October after 13 years of marriage

Tom Brady with Gisele Bundchen

The kids of National Football League superstar Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen will have the liberty to see whichever parent they wish to, after divorce.

Brady, who has Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, nine, with Bundchen, parted ways this October after 13 years of marriage. “They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. The kids adore them both, and they’ll have full access to both, whenever they want. They’re not vindictive like that,” a source told People magazine.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal