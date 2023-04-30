Brij Bhushan blasts wrestlers, claims Jantar Mantar protest is 'politically motivated'

The wrestlers, who have accused WFI chief of sexual harassment and intimidation, have been demanding that an FIR be filed since they resumed their agitation on April 23

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestlers at the protest site (Pic: AFP)

Accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday claimed the athletes' protest at Jantar Mantar is being driven by the politicians from day one.

The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers including a minor. An FIR has also been filed against the BJP MP.

Politicians such as Congress party's Priyanka Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kahsmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Suarbah Bhardwaj have visited the protest site to announce their solidarity with the aggrieved wrestlers in the last few days.

"This battle has gone beyond the athletes now as political parties have become part of it. From day one of the protests, I felt that this protest was politically motivated and not the voice of the athletes. They have been influenced by politicians. It is clear that these athletes are being used by Congress and other opposition parties. It's evident since the beginning that their (protesting wrestlers) motive is politics, not (my) resignation," Singh told reporters.

The wrestlers, who have accused WFI chief of sexual harassment and intimidation, have been demanding that an FIR be filed since they resumed their agitation on April 23."This is first step towards victory but our protest will continue," Sakshi Malik told reporters on Friday, where they put up huge banners, with one of those listing all the ongoing criminal proceedings against Brij Bhushan.

Vinesh Phogat said it took Delhi Police six days to file an FIR and they don't trust the probe agency. "It (The police) might file a loose FIR. We will see, observe then take a decision (on calling off the protest). He should be behind bars and removed from all the posts he holds, otherwise, he will try to influence the investigation," World Championship medallist Vinesh said.

