Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vardha stood in solidarity with the protesters and demanded copy of FIRs to be shared

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consoles wrestler Vinesh Phogat during the wrestler’s protest in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Ready for probe but won't resign: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Facing allegations of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday said he is ready for “any kind of investigation” but won’t resign from his post as it would mean he has accepted the charges against him. “I am completely innocent and have full faith in Supreme Court and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any kind of investigation,” Singh told reporters at his residence in Bishnoharpur, about 40 km from Gonda city. “Resigning as president of Wrestling Federation of India is not a big deal for me, but I will not resign as a criminal”.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh during an interaction with the media. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed solidarity with protesting wrestlers after meeting them at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday and called for the removal of Singh. The Congress general secretary accused the government of “protecting” Singh. Vadra reached Jantar Mantar in the morning and interacted with the wrestlers. She was seen hearing out the ace women wrestlers. “When these girls get medals, everyone tweets, says they are our country’s pride, but now when they are sitting on the road and seeking to be heard, no one is ready to listen to them. If FIRs have been filed, their copy should be shared with them,” she said.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday and said the accused “has no conscience”. In a tweet, Sibal said, “Wrestler Protest: Electricity and Water cut off but they will wrestle and succeed. While the accused has no conscience to wrestle with!”

On Friday night, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

Kejriwal supports the wrestlers too

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar and said every Indian who loves the country should stand with them in their struggle. Extending his support to the wrestlers, Kejriwal said those who commit such wrongs against women “should be hanged”. “All these women players who have brought laurels to the country are our daughters, they must get justice. No matter how powerful the accused is, he should be given the harshest punishment,” he later said in a tweet in Hindi.

