Broady grateful to Manchester City for their support at SW19

Updated on: 05 July,2023 08:43 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

Broady, who entered the tournament as a wild card, ended up beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Court 15

Broady grateful to Manchester City for their support at SW19

Liam Broady. Pic/Getty Images

Broady grateful to Manchester City for their support at SW19
British tennis player Liam Broady is a fan of Manchester City and the Premier League football team is fan of Broady. City, which completed a treble of trophies this season by winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, sent a message of support on Twitter to Broady on Monday before his opening match at Wimbledon.


Also Read: UEFA Champions League final: Manchester City could begin new era of European dominance


Broady, who entered the tournament as a wild card, ended up beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Court 15. "They're amazing. They're always so supportive of me. I can remember playing here at the age of 17 and buzzing off them tweeting me. It's still the same to this day. I absolutely love it. I'm grateful they keep a track of my career the way I keep a track of the football club," Broady, 29, said of Man City.


