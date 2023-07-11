BWF Rankings: After Canada Open triumph, Lakshya Sen jumps seven places to be world no. 12

Riding on his sensational Canada Open win, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped up seven places to occupy the 12th spot in the latest BWF rankings issued on Tuesday

Lakshya Sen (Pic: AFP)

Riding on his sensational Canada Open win, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped up seven places to occupy the 12th spot in the latest BWF world rankings issued on Tuesday.

Sen had dished out a badminton masterpiece to beat All England champion Li Shi Feng 21-18 22-20 in a thrilling summit clash on Sunday in Calgary, Canada, to notch up his second BWF Super 500 title.

This was Sen's first title since winning his maiden gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in August last year and provided a much-needed boost for him as he had slipped to world No. 19 after struggling to find his form early in the season.

He is also the second singles player from the country to win a title this year, following HS Prannoy's victory at Malaysia Masters in May.

The 21-year-old Sen had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at the 2022 India Open.

With 54,901 points to his kitty, Sen is the second highest-ranked Indian after HS Prannoy, who lost one place to be at ninth spot with 67,677 points. Sen is the highest mover in the latest rankings.

Feng also moved up three places at seventh.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen still leads the chart with 1,01,205 points, followed by Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (95,661) of Indonesia and Kodai Naraoka (62,063) of Japan.

(With PTI inputs)