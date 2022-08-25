Breaking News
BWF World Championships 2022: Prannoy beats Lakshya Sen to book quarterfinals berth

Updated on: 25 August,2022 04:13 PM IST  |  Tokyo
It was a gruelling one hour and 15 minute battle between Lakshya and Prannoy who eventually eked out a 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 over his teammate

Prannoy H.S. in action during the Badminton World Championships. Pic/ AFP


India's H S Prannoy staged a spirited comeback to beat compatriot and CWG champion Lakshya Sen to enter the singles quarterfinals while the men's doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and M R Arjun continued their impressive run to make the last eight stage at the World Championships here on Thursday.


It was a gruelling one hour and 15 minute battle between Lakshya and Prannoy who eventually eked out a 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 over his teammate. It was the fourth meeting of the year for the two Indians after Prannoy's win, their head-to-head record standing at 2-2.

Prannoy will now face China's Zhao Jun Peng in the quarterfinals.


Besides Prannoy, the two Indian men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also moved into the quarterfinals.

However, Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the World Championship after going down to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a hard-fought women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

