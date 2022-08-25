BWF World Championships 2022: Prannoy beats Lakshya Sen to book quarterfinals berth

It was a gruelling one hour and 15 minute battle between Lakshya and Prannoy who eventually eked out a 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 over his teammate
Prannoy H.S. in action during the Badminton World Championships. Pic/ AFP
India's H S Prannoy staged a spirited comeback to beat compatriot and CWG champion Lakshya Sen to enter the singles quarterfinals while the men's doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and M R Arjun continued their impressive run to make the last eight stage at the World Championships here on Thursday.
It was a gruelling one hour and 15 minute battle between Lakshya and Prannoy who eventually eked out a 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 over his teammate. It was the fourth meeting of the year for the two Indians after Prannoy's win, their head-to-head record standing at 2-2.
Prannoy will now face China's Zhao Jun Peng in the quarterfinals.
Also Read: Photos: Happy Birthday to India's first winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan
Besides Prannoy, the two Indian men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also moved into the quarterfinals.
However, Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the World Championship after going down to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a hard-fought women's singles pre-quarterfinals.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever