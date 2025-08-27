BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Prannoy enter Rd 2

Sindhu will next meet Thailand’s Karupathevan Letshanaa, while Prannoy is likely to take on second seed Anders Antonsen

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round of women’s and men’s singles competitions respectively with straight-game wins at the BWF World Championships here on Tuesday. Sindhu, a former champion, looked, nervy at the start but slowly stepped up the pace and sharpened her attack to outwit World No. 69 Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova 23-21, 21-6.

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round of women’s and men’s singles competitions respectively with straight-game wins at the BWF World Championships here on Tuesday. Sindhu, a former champion, looked, nervy at the start but slowly stepped up the pace and sharpened her attack to outwit World No. 69 Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova 23-21, 21-6.

Then, 2023 bronze-winner, Prannoy, who has slipped to World No. 34, prevailed 21-18, 21-15 over Finland’s World No. 47 Joakim Oldorff in a 47-minute battle.

Sindhu will next meet Thailand’s Karupathevan Letshanaa, while Prannoy is likely to take on second seed Anders Antonsen.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever