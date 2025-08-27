BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Prannoy enter Rd 2

Sindhu will next meet Thailand’s Karupathevan Letshanaa, while Prannoy is likely to take on second seed Anders Antonsen
PV Sindhu returns to Kaloyana Nalbantova in Paris on Tuesday. Pic: BWF/Badminton Photo; (right) HS Prannoy
Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round of women’s and men’s singles competitions respectively with straight-game wins at the BWF World Championships here on Tuesday. Sindhu, a former champion, looked, nervy at the start but slowly stepped up the pace and sharpened her attack to outwit World No. 69 Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova 23-21, 21-6.
Then, 2023 bronze-winner, Prannoy, who has slipped to World No. 34, prevailed 21-18, 21-15 over Finland’s World No. 47 Joakim Oldorff in a 47-minute battle.
Sindhu will next meet Thailand’s Karupathevan Letshanaa, while Prannoy is likely to take on second seed Anders Antonsen.
