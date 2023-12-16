Breaking News
BWF World Tour Finals: Chen, Marin in last four

Updated on: 16 December,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Hangzhou
IANS

China’s Chen Yufei hits a return to compatriot Han Yue during their women’s singles match at the BWF Badminton World Tour Finals in Hangzhou. Pic/AFP

Olympic champions Chen Yufei of China and Carolina Marin of Spain booked their spots in the women’s singles last four in advance after taking straight-set wins at the 2023 BWF World Tour Finals.


Also Read: Manavjit, Moudgil eye comeback in Oly qualifiers


Home favorite Chen claimed her second victory of the group stage by sweeping Zhang Beiwen of the United States 21-13, 21-15 in 36 minutes, reports Xinhua. She will next face Marin, who eased past Chinese shuttler Han Yue 21-11, 21-12 in the other Group B match, and also reached the semi-finals with two wins.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

