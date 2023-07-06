Breaking News
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen cruise into second round of Canada Open, Sai Praneeth bow out

Updated on: 06 July,2023 10:28 AM IST  |  Canada
mid-day online correspondent |

Canada Open: Both PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen on Wednesday registered straight-game wins over their respective rivals in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen (Pic: AFP)

Both PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen on Wednesday cruised into the pre-quarterfinals of the Canada Open badminton tournament after registering straight-game wins over their respective rivals in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event.


While Sindhu, seeded fourth, eased into the next round with an easy 21-16 21-9 win over Canada's Talia NG in her women's singles opening match on Wednesday night, Sen had to dig deep to stun second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-18 21-15 in the men's singles event.


Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu will next play Japan's Natsuki Nidaira, while Sen will be up against Ygor Coelho of Brazil.


Also Read: PV Sindhu's legacy extends far beyond her historic Olympic medals

But it was curtains for B Sai Praneeth as he lost 12-21 17-21 against Coelho.

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also exited in the first round, losing 12-21 3-21 against Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the women's singles.

Sindhu, Sen and the men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will be seen in action later in the day.

Krishna and Vishnuvardhan are up against second seeded Indonesian combination of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. 

(With agency inputs)

pv sindhu Lakshya Sen badminton sports sports news

