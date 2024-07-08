Canada Open: Rajawat bows out in semi-final

Rajawat, who had stunned Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarter-final, made a positive start, opening up a 3-0 early lead but Lanier was quick to establish a 7-4 lead

India’s campaign at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament ended after Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a straight-game loss to France’s Alex Lanier in the men’s singles semi-final here.

World No. 39 Rajawat went down 17-21 10-21 to Lanier, ranked 37th, in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Rajawat, who had stunned Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarter-final, made a positive start, opening up a 3-0 early lead but Lanier was quick to establish a 7-4 lead.

