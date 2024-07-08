Breaking News
Canada Open Rajawat bows out in semi final

Canada Open: Rajawat bows out in semi-final

Updated on: 08 July,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Calgary:
A Correspondent |

Rajawat, who had stunned Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarter-final, made a positive start, opening up a 3-0 early lead but Lanier was quick to establish a 7-4 lead

Priyanshu Rajawat

India’s campaign at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament ended after Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a straight-game loss to France’s Alex Lanier in the men’s singles semi-final here.


World No. 39 Rajawat went down 17-21 10-21 to Lanier, ranked 37th, in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Rajawat, who had stunned Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarter-final, made a positive start, opening up a 3-0 early lead but Lanier was quick to establish a 7-4 lead.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.


