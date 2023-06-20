The 25-year-old defending double champion and series leader led from lights to flag as he came home 9.570 seconds ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso with Lewis Hamilton finishing third for Mercedes for his team’s 100th F1 win

Max Verstappen with the winner’s trophy in Montreal on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Canadian Grand Prix: Red Bull champ Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna with 41 wins x 00:00

World champion Max Verstappen drew alongside Ayrton Senna in the Formula One record books with his 41st victory on Sunday when he drove his Red Bull to a flawless triumph at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old defending double champion and series leader led from lights to flag as he came home 9.570 seconds ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso with Lewis Hamilton finishing third for Mercedes for his team’s 100th F1 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Verstappen’s second win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, his sixth in eight races this year and his 41st overall, leaving him behind only four-time champions Alain Prost (51) and Sebastian Vettel (53), seven-time champions Michael Schumacher (91) and Hamilton (103).

“It’s amazing to get the team’s 100th win here. I never expected to be on these kind of numbers for myself so we have to just keep enjoying it and working hard, but this is a great day for us,” said Verstappen. For Red Bull, this comprehensive victory was their eighth this year and 10th in succession—statistics that make the prospect of an invincible season appear ever more likely.

Alonso’s podium was his sixth of the season as he continued to deliver competitive and revived form, aged 41. Alonso said he was managing a brake issue at the end of the race. “We hoped to challenge a bit more, but we lost a place to Lewis at the start and then battled all race. It was like 70 qualifying laps,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever